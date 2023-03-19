Álvaro Uribe Vélez, the former president and leader of the Centro Democrático political party, has questioned the labor reform proposed by the current government of President Gustavo Petro.

Uribe assures that this reform will be harmful for both workers and employers, and proposes an alternative in the form of a Five-Year Agreement for Salary and Productivity Increase without further complicating labor regulations.

Among Uribe’s criticisms of the labor reform is the idea that it excites workers and then frustrates them, and that its regulations aim at not generating formal employment due to excess costs and regulations. In addition, Uribe affirms that this reform will create an increase of more than 30% in the labor costs of the small company that employs 78% of Colombian workers, which could put the country in a situation similar to that of Argentina or Venezuela, where there is no generation of formal employment and poverty grows.

Uribe also criticizes the destruction of labor institutions, such as the Union Contract, which is a great path of solidarity for allowing workers, through their organization, to contract with the company. Likewise, the reform will discourage apprenticeship by placing the apprentice in the contractual conditions of a normal worker, according to Uribe.

The former president and leader of the Democratic Center also proposes that the new technological service platforms, such as Rappi, pay and affiliate their servers to social security, instead of applying inflexible labor legislation that will only discourage this dynamic source of income. employment.

In summary, Uribe believes that the labor reform proposed by the government of President Gustavo Petro is harmful and that instead of more rigidity for night work, higher costs for dismissal, and ignoring the need for seasonal or temporary jobs, the country should think about the alternative of a Five-Year Agreement for Salary and Productivity Increase.

Petro answers

Regarding the former president’s statements, the head of state ruled: “They should recognize that despite the labor reforms, which begin with Law 50 in the 1990s, and which generally reduced relative wages, they did not bring an end to informality , this continues as the largest generator of jobs. Job stability and a growth in relative wages will bring more productivity, more wealth and bigger companies and profits”.

Finally, the president mentioned that informality is overcome not by lowering the wages of formal workers “but by empowering the popular economy, associating it, providing it with knowledge, granting abundant and cheap credit.”