The Italian manufacturer of PVC cores and compounds Laborplast has obtained the CSI Recycled Plastic certification which certifies the presence of a percentage of at least 30% recycled plastic in the composition of its products. The certification was awarded by CSI, the multipurpose certification and behavioral analysis center of the IMQ Group (Italian Quality Mark Institute).

“This acknowledgment given to us by CSI rewards our commitment to supporting and developing the culture of sustainability, an aspect that directly involves our company. The sustainable future has long been an integral part of our way of being a company and of operating”, declared Roberto Pariani, managing director of Laborplast. The certification meets the sustainability objectives set by the European Union which requires the use of a minimum quota of 30% recycled plastic, verified thanks to a traceability system of the materials used and their compliance with specific regulations. Overall, Laborplast produces more than 70% of its product range with recycled material.

Laborplast has approached 2023 with important projects and innovations in the field of sustainability. In order to respond to the legislation that came into force on 1 January 2023 on environmental labeling, already in the second half of 2022 it had studied a QR code to be affixed to the packaging of all products, which refers to the correct procedure for disposing of packaging materials and products themselves. The company has also joined the voluntary international Operation Clean Sweep (OCS) program which involves the entire production chain of the plastics sector in order to reduce the dispersion into the environment of dust, granules and fibers deriving from the production, transport and management of both granules and plastic products. Furthermore, the Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) study carried out in 2020 which evaluates the environmental footprint of a product throughout its entire life cycle was renewed and Price waterhouse Coopers was commissioned to carry out an analysis of the company’s carbon footprint. Finally, since December 2022, the company has been sitting at the table of the Senior Executive Forum, created with the aim of strategically advising EuPC.

During the second quarter of 2023, the company will publish its second Sustainability Report to communicate its ESG performance and the progress made in the environmental, social and governance fields.