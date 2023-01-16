The textile industry advances significantly in the country, highlighting its social and environmental contribution and its commitment to innovations and developments for fashion and the well-being of users.

One of the most important companies is Encajes SA, which will present eco-friendly textiles, with biodegradable yarns that complement the Go Green line. These threads will allow textiles to degrade faster. The thread has special additives that allow it to decompose more quickly when it comes into contact with the decomposing environment than a conventional nylon thread. Once discarded, 788 days, the thread has degraded 66%.

The new Spring/Summer 2024 collection will also be presented, which includes more than 200 new products that cover all lines, in terms of lace and specialized textiles for underwear, swimwear, sportswear, and control, grouped into technologies such as Sheer Ground. , Raw Cut, Skin Soft, Go Green which encompass fashion concepts such as softness, comfort, transparency, sustainability and comfort.

sustainable challenge

By 2023, the company will maintain its social and business responsibility policy, through all its production processes, personnel management and care for the environment, with the use of resources such as recycled materials and chemical products without dangerous contaminants; that have their international endorsement with textile standards such as GRS and Oeko-Tex.

Currently, the company has begun the expansion of its industrial wastewater treatment plant that will allow the reuse of treated water in the dyeing and finishing process, guaranteeing a reduction in consumption. “Our goal is to have a 0% discharge in industrial water. Initially we are going to start with 30% recirculation in our dyeing process. This reduces water consumption, ensuring the reduction of the negative impact on rivers, lakes and seas”, says Juan Carlos Atehortua – General Manager of Encajes SA

Positive figures, active markets

The Colombian textile industry is one of the most prominent in the region, and despite all the limitations that have been seen at the business level, not only in the region but in the world, companies such as Encajes SA carry out initiatives that have managed to stabilize results and have have been effective in maintaining their results for the domestic and foreign markets.

The Colombian textile industry presents positive figures in its production and sales indices, with growth projections for the following months.

Encajes, one of the Colombian companies that produces and exports the most lace and textiles, shows positive results. “At the end of October, the company presented growth of 18% in the domestic market and 12% in the foreign market, growth marked by the category of control fabrics, marketed specifically for the manufacture of girdles,” says Juan Carlos Atehortua. , General Manager of Encajes SA

The different types of fabrics called powernets made a difference and contributed a significant amount to the growth of the business. These fabrics are mostly sold in the local market, and it is estimated that between 85% and 90% become garments for export.

The company exports to more than 40 countries in the world, of which the United States, France, Brazil, Mexico, Ecuador, Peru, Argentina, Taiwan and Korea stand out. Exports represent 41% of total sales and its main clients abroad are Etam, VSS, Tommy, Calvin Klein, Hanes Brands, well-known intimate apparel brands.

In the local market, we have very important clients in the different segments of Underwear, Swimwear, Sports and Control.

Comments