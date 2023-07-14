Lack of Change and Urgent Calls for Freedom: Two Years After Historic Protests, Cuba Remains in Crisis

Title: Two Years After Historic Protests, Cuba Sees Little Change and Urgent Calls for Freedom for Political Prisoners

Date: [Current Date]

by [Your Name]

In a recent report titled “Another year without justice. Annual Report 2023,” the NGO Justicia 11J highlighted that little has changed in Cuba two years after the historic protests on July 11, 2021. The organization called on the international community to urgently advocate for freedom for political prisoners in the country.

According to the NGO, Cuba has not shown notable signs of recovery from the economic and political crisis triggered by the anti-government mobilizations. In fact, Justicia 11J stated that there have been additional social protests since July 11, 2021, albeit on a smaller scale. The organization recorded 42 protests in 2023 alone.

Shockingly, the report revealed that 74 new individuals have been arrested for participating in different mobilizations in the past year, bringing the total number of political prisoners to 1,558. Justicia 11J identified at least 29 detainees with chronic conditions, 18 with physical or mental disabilities, and 25 psychiatric patients among those arrested. Of these individuals, 42 remain in prison, with some facing imminent risks to their lives.

The lack of transparency from the Attorney General’s Office (FGR) was criticized by the organization. Justicia 11J noted that the FGR has not provided updated figures on arrests and legal proceedings against protesters, with the most recent data offered dating back to June 13, 2022.

Activists, however, have reported that 690 people have been tried and punished for their participation in the protests of July 11, 2021. This further highlights the ongoing repression faced by Cuban citizens.

Adding to the concerns, Prisoners Defenders (PD), a Madrid-based NGO, released its monthly report on the situation of political prisoners in Cuba. The organization revealed that repression continues to increase in the country, with new political prisoners being detained. PD also noted the Cuban government’s cooperation with Russia, aiming to exploit the ongoing geopolitical tensions for its own benefit.

PD highlighted that 18 out of the 35 arbitrarily detained minors in Cuba are currently being prosecuted or have already been convicted of sedition. These minors face an average sentence of five years in prison. The NGO emphasized that the number of detained minors does not include individuals who have already completed their sentences.

The report further revealed that the minors are being held in what are euphemistically called “Comprehensive Training Schools.” However, these facilities are, in reality, penal centers that do not fall under the Ministry of Education but rather the Ministry of the Interior.

The situation in Cuba remains a matter of international concern. Justicia 11J and Prisoners Defenders have called upon the international community to act urgently in supporting freedom for political prisoners and addressing the ongoing human rights violations in the country.

[End of Article]

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

