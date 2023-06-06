Lack of civic culture deteriorates sculpture by Vallenato artists

In the La Provincia de Valledupar park, different statues of Vallenato artists such as Iván Villazón, Jorge Oñate, Kaleth Morales and Carlos Vives are located. This has led to this place being visited daily by tourists from all over the world.

However, the lack of civic culture and acts of vandalism have deteriorated these sculptures.

In the case of Carlos Vives, the bicycle rack and part of the rear tire were affected, so it was necessary for park observers to remove part of this structure and hand it over to the Police and later collected by officials from the Mayor’s Office for its repair.

In the case of the sculpture by Jorge Oñate, part of the gramophone was torn from it in one of its hands.

These facts were rejected by the Mayor of Valledupar, who called on the citizens to take care of public goods.

Leila Sandoval, a tourist from Neiva, indicated that she is taking a tour of emblematic places in Valledupar, being a lover of Vallenato music.

“It is regrettable that these elements are damaged, I am leaving without being able to take a good photo with Carlos Vives,” said the visitor.

