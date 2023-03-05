In addition to the Ministry, legislators and in general the media do not know how history is taught in schools and that history has always been taught there. His statements demonstrate the deep ignorance in social sciences that the Colombian government and society have.

It seems Macondian that it is the Ministry of Education that announces that the teaching of history in schools will return. It all started in 2018, when that portfolio announced that it will comply with the provisions of Law 1874 of December 27, 2017, approved by Congress and sanctioned by the then President of the Republic, Juan Manuel Santos.

“The law restores the compulsory teaching of the history of Colombia as a discipline integrated into the curricular guidelines of Social Sciences in Basic and Secondary Education. The objective of the law is to make evident the teaching of Colombian history as a discipline integrated into the social sciences and that students have the cultural, geographical, and political context as a reference to train citizens who transform the present and the future, through starting from a critical understanding of the past so as not to repeat it”, stated the director of Quality for Preschool, Basic and Secondary Education of the Ministry of Education, Mónica Ramírez Peñuela, on that occasion.

And now it is announced that the Development Plan will include the teaching of history in schools as compulsory, which, according to the page of the Ministry of Education, “It will allow progress towards peace and reconciliation from the classroom, emphasizing how to teach it and the memory of the dynamics of conflict and peace that the country has experienced”.

historical review

XIX century. Since the independence of Colombia, it was decided that, together with language, mathematics, natural sciences and geography, history would be a central area of ​​school education and the Cúcuta Constitution of 1821 approved the guideline for its teaching. The priority was a memory and descriptive story that exalted the value of independence and its heroes, with a romantic look at the indigenous period. It remained so until the beginning of the 20th century.

liberal reforms. In 1930, the teaching spaces of an area defined as Social Sciences were strengthened, which had independent areas of geography, history, democracy, urbanity and, in the last years of secondary school, the Bolivarian Chair, a space to exalt the figure of Bolívar and a request from previous Conservative governments. Both history and geography played a role in generating national identity, a sense of belonging and appropriation.

70s of the 20th century. The teaching of social areas is strengthened with the use of textbooks. The curriculum proposes an integrated view of Social Sciences in primary and secondary with ten hours of intensity a week, four of history, three of geography, two of democracy and one of civics. The approach to history and geography is done in a locational and chronological way, that is, in sixth grade, history and geography of Colombia, history with emphasis from the American settlement to the independences; in seventh history of America, in eighth the so-called ancient world: Asia, Africa and Europe and, in ninth, history of Colombia XIX and XX centuries. For the last two years, the areas of democracy, philosophy and the Bolivarian chair are incorporated.

The development of educational materials opens the bet to new conceptions of its teaching, pedagogical currents and didactic strategies. The bipolar world of the 70s to the 90s, allows authors to work in the area, with views from radical history, the annals school, or from neo-Kantianism. That is, the production of content is enriched with didactic tools and forms of evaluation.

The nineties. The crisis of history and geography, but especially for this last chair, came with the 1994 reform, which abolished the independence of the social areas and integrated them into a single course. Its hourly intensity is reduced to four hours, that is, a clear State policy to weaken them and give priority to other areas of concern.

In the 1990s, locational content was maintained, meaning that most of those four hours were dedicated to history, but with the 2002 reform, one teaching axis was established: relationships with history and cultures (history), spatial relationships, and environmental (geography) and ethical-political relations (democracy). It goes to a chronological teaching.

EIn the sixth, Ancient Age, in the seventh Middle Ages, in the eighth Modern Age, in the ninth Contemporary World and in the tenth and eleventh XX and XXI centuries.

The training of teachers makes the majority lean towards teaching history and in most cases it was geography that disappeared from the school due to the low hourly intensity. Textbooks show the primacy of history (relationships with history and cultures) over other areas of the social sciences.

In addition, without counting that each new chair that is invented in Congress from the deep discontent of the school is assigned to social, with the same poor hourly load. In recent years, the following have emerged: Afro-Colombianity, entrepreneurship, room culture, job skills, road culture and peace chair. What is detrimental to other social areas, especially geography.

That’s why, hMaking the announcement that the teaching of history in the classroom will return is nothing more than a euphemism from the deep ignorance about what is taught in school. History never left, it was caked with geography, citizenship and other professorships that have been created. The underlying debate is whether to separate history from geography, whether they will recover the hourly intensity and its relevance in state policies and therefore in schools. In the same way, if teaching materials, textbooks, reading plans, cartography will be provided to schools for a better understanding of the social sciences.

Putting back the name it had, if it is not just makeup, requires that geography, citizenship and political participation return in the same way, where the chairs are transversal in the contents and programs of the central areas of the social sciences that until 10 years ago I evaluated the Saber test.

The debate, if it is going to take place in the Development Plan, that it be substantive, serious, that goes beyond harangues and focuses both on understanding and resolving the limitations of hourly intensity, resources, didactic and methodological orientations, pedagogical and evaluation currents that allow the new generations to be formed from temporal, spatial, and political thought.

*Specialist in Education