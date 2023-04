Since the summer of 2018, the experienced falconer Christian Schweiger has been running the Adlerwarte falconry near Obernberg Castle after extensive conversion and renovation work. Schweiger has also been responsible for the large eagle station in Kreuzenstein in Lower Austria for many years. In Obernberg, the season would have started on April 1st, but nothing came of it. “We are like many other industries: We suffer from a lack of staff,” said Schweiger yesterday when asked by OÖN.