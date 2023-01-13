Home News Lacking staff, the Osteria ai Pioppi in Nervesa is looking for it with flyers in dialect
Lacking staff, the Osteria ai Pioppi in Nervesa is looking for it with flyers in dialect

Lacking staff, the Osteria ai Pioppi in Nervesa is looking for it with flyers in dialect

The owner of the Osteria ai Pioppi in Nervesa della Battaglia, interested in expanding the workforce for his establishment, addressed the potential interested parties with a leaflet written in dialect.

The wanted figures are cooks, bartenders and waiters provided that, according to the document entrusted mainly to social networks, endowed with “voja de lavoror”.

The owner, an 85-year-old local, is known for having personally made a varied playground on the slopes of Montello equipped with handcrafted rides and all rigorously powered by muscles.

