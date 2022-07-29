Home News L’Adieu des Glaciers Forte di Bard Award, the third edition now open
As part of the project, the Adieu des Glaciers was awarded the prize made available in the second edition of the “Forte di Bard Study Award”, promoted by the Forte di Bard Association – in collaboration with the University of Turin ( NatRisk Interdepartmental Center), Arpa Valle d’Aosta, Italian Glaciological Committee, Safe Mountain Foundation – aimed at students who have dealt with the topic of climate change in the glacial areas of the Matterhorn. The master’s degree award was awarded to Silvia Greco, from Turin, with a degree in Physics from the University of Turin, for her research on the atmospheric CO2 concentration monitored at the Plateau Rosa weather station.

The enhancement of university studies and research activities on glacial areas continues in 2022 in parallel with the third stage of the Adieu des Glaciers project dedicated to the Gran Paradiso massif. In fact, the third “Forte di Bard Award” has been announced. The competition aims to promote studies and research on mountain culture from the glaciological, geographical, political, religious, artistic, ethnic and environmental, human activities and settlements profiles. The competition is reserved for holders of a master’s degree or research doctorate from the University of Turin who have discussed their thesis from 1/1/2018 to 5/10/2022, with a topic relating to scientific research in the glacial and periglacial areas of the Gran Paradiso Group and Grande Sassière-Rutor.

The competition is divided into two categories: research doctorate: the prize will be awarded to the thesis judged as the winner: 1,500 euros and certificate of attestation; master’s degree: the prize will be awarded to the thesis judged as the winner: € 1,000 and a certificate of attestation. The registration procedures and the participation rules are available on the fortedibard.it website. Entries must be received by 12 noon on Monday 31 October.

The papers will be examined and judged by a commission chaired by the president of the Forte di Bard Association and by four experts chosen respectively by the University of Turin – NatRisk, the Safe Mountain Foundation, the Arpa Valle d’Aosta and the Glaciological Committee. Italian. The announcement of the winners will take place by December 2022 on the occasion of one of the events scheduled for the 2022 edition of the L’Adieu des Glaciers Project. –

