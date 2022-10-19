The consequences of the now long-standing phenomenon of lamination were not enough: for the lake of Centro Cadore the problems seem to never end. The last in chronological order refers to the work in progress on the Vallesella bridge which forced Enel Green Power to further lower the levels of the basin to allow safe working on the pylons.

Result? The lake, at least in the part closest to the Vallesella bridge, looks like an expanse of sand with disastrous consequences for the already suffering fish fauna.

“We urgently asked for a meeting with the provincial councilor Franco De Bon who accepted our request”, announced the contact person for the fishing basin number 4 of the lake Giuseppe Giacobbi, “we will meet in the Municipality of Domegge on Thursday (tomorrow, ndr) at 10. At De Bon we will ask for an intervention to safeguard the fish fauna currently present in the lake but also the future one ».

The emergency dictated by the works on the Vallesella bridge will last until spring. This means that the Centro Cadore lake will remain at its lowest levels ever for several months.

«Right now the fish fauna is all concentrated in the only body of water where the levels are still acceptable», Giacobbi added, «in these conditions it will not have a long life. Also because we continue to have to deal with another serious problem related to the massive presence of cormorants with which we have had to live throughout the summer. The cormorants have an all too easy life as the fish are concentrated in a few meters of water. For the latter it means certain death and for us another serious problem that we are no longer able to manage ».

So many items on the agenda, which is why a meeting with the authorities was loudly requested.

«Nothing to say about the works on the bridge, we are well aware of their importance», Giacobbi underlined, «the problem of lamination is more difficult to digest. From this point of view, despite the thousands of battles carried out so far, we just keep bumping our heads as no one really wants to take care of the case with the aim of solving it. If we put even lower levels that mean certain death of the fish fauna and the massive presence of cormorants, no longer manageable, the general picture is nothing short of gloomy ».

Giacobbi, on behalf of the fishing basin, asks for clarity.

“We are always the last to know things, I speak as a citizen. Yet the community has been asking for answers for some time. We hope that the meeting with De Bon can serve to clarify many, perhaps too many aspects of which the meaning escapes us ».

A separate chapter, as mentioned, is that relating to the presence of cormorants on the lake.

“It is a problem that we have been carrying out since the beginning of the summer”, Giacobbi concluded bitterly, “the lake is able to manage a dozen specimens, but we now find ourselves permanently a hundred of the 140 we had counted at the beginning. summer”.