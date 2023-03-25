Home News Lahore: Barriers were erected at various places before the PTI rally
Lahore: Barriers were erected at various places before the PTI rally

Lahore: Barriers were erected at various places before the PTI rally

After the announcement of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan, PTI is holding a rally at Minar Pakistan in Lahore on Saturday night, while PTI leaders say that several of their workers have been ‘arrested’ before the rally.

Former Prime Minister Imran Khan had given the call for the meeting several days ago, but due to the lack of permission from the administration, the meeting has been postponed several times. However, now it has been given formal permission by the administration.

According to the announcement made by Tehreek-e-Insaf, the meeting should be started after Taraweeh prayer, which will continue till dawn. In this regard, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf has completed the preparations in the meeting hall and Imran Khan says that ‘this meeting will break the record of their previous meetings.’

In view of the safety of Chairman Tehreek-e-Insaf Imran Khan, this stage has been made bullet-proof from where Imran Khan is to address the participants of the meeting.

On the other hand, the Lahore administration has blocked the routes to and from the Minar Pakistan Ground by installing containers. Blocked areas include GT Road, Ravi Toll Plaza, Batti Chowk, Azadi Chowk, Sabzi Mandi Road, Secretariat Chowk, Data Darbar where the road has been blocked by containers and heavy police presence.

Chairman PTI Imran Khan has claimed that ‘more than 16 hundred of our workers have been caught by the police and more rounds are going on. The government is trying to thwart the rally.’

He also said that the workers reached the meeting place despite the obstacles. This rally is for true freedom.’

However, Provincial Information Minister Aamir Mir has strongly denied that people are prevented from going to the rally by putting up barriers.

He said in his statement that the police did not block the roads leading to Jalsa Gah in Lahore. After the issuance of serious threat alerts regarding terrorism, some containers have been installed in certain places due to security concerns.

Bulletproof container prepared for Imran Khan (PTI Media Cell)

According to Amir Mir, providing security to the people and securing their lives is the first priority of the government. In the case of public gatherings, the risks of terrorism also increase, so one does not want to take any kind of risk. Checking is being done by the law enforcement agencies to protect the citizens.

Workers of any political party are not being prevented from joining the rally. The government has given permission to PTI to hold a meeting.

On the other hand, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has challenged the initiative of blocking the roads around the meeting hall in the Lahore High Court.

In this regard, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi while talking to journalists said that ‘Lahore administration approached the High Court when it obstructed the permission.’

He said that ‘despite permission from the High Court, the supervisory setup has started creating obstacles.’

Apart from this, he also claimed that ‘about fifteen hundred to eighteen hundred PTI workers have been arrested.’

