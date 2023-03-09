The Lahore High Court has suspended the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) ban notification for broadcasting the speeches and statements of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan.

Web Desk: Justice Shams Mahmood Mirza of Lahore High Court heard the petition against the ban imposed by PEMRA.

During the hearing, the court remarked that if the head of a political party can be banned in this way, it is against the freedom of expression.

Lawyer Pemra said that this matter cannot be heard here, the full bench has to hear it, I plead with the court that it does not have jurisdiction.

Imran Khan’s lawyer took the position that PEMRA has imposed a complete ban on broadcasting Imran Khan’s speeches.

The position adopted in the petition is that banning statements and speeches is a violation of fundamental constitutional rights.

After hearing the arguments of the parties, the Supreme Court temporarily suspended the PEMRA notification banning the broadcast of former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s speech.

The court sent Imran Khan’s request to the full bench for further hearing, the court adjourned the proceedings till March 13 by issuing notices to the parties including the federal government.