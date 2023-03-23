Home News Lajovic defeats Murray in the first round of the Miami Open
Lajovic defeats Murray in the first round of the Miami Open

Serbian Dusan Lajovic defeated Britain’s Andy Murray 6-4 7-5 in the first round of the Miami Open on Wednesday, to claim his first victory on the hard courts of the season.

Lajovic raised his fists in the air after surviving a brief exchange of 16 shots on the last point to set up a second-round meeting with American Maxime Cressi, who won their only previous meeting.

Lajovic dominated the first set, breaking three-time grand slam winner Murray’s serve in the seventh game and keeping the momentum going in the second.

He broke his opponent late in the second set, but squandered that advantage with a double fault on serve and a costly unforced error in the tenth game, but he rallied to break Murray’s serve in the next game.

It was disappointing for Murray, who reached the final of the Doha tournament last month.

The 35-year-old threw away his racket in frustration after a costly unforced error – one of 15 in the game – late in the game.

