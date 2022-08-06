They are impressive, suggestive if it were not the effect of a dramatic drought: The drone flight over Lake Garda, precisely in Sirmione, clearly shows the lowering of the water level. The lack of rainfall and the need for greater inflows to the countryside to ensure irrigation are causing a significant water deficit. Around the peninsula of Sirmione the base of rocks has sprung up which from a distance makes the effect of a “beach” immediately reached by bathers.

04:12