Lake Ilopango purification project advances

The Ilopense mayor, José Chicas, highlighted that the Ilopango Lake Purification Assistance Project continues to advance, a work with which they expect to benefit more than 255,000 inhabitants, guaranteeing the potable water service.

“Little by little, the Ilopango lake purification project is advancing, which will benefit more than 255,000 inhabitants,” said the city mayor.

The project has an investment of more than $40 million, an intervention that is about to start the well drilling phase around the lake, which will then continue with the construction of the heavy metal removal treatment plant, infrastructure for chlorination and dosing and all the hydraulic electrical network.

The initiative is carried out through strategic cooperation with the People’s Republic of China, which seeks to improve supply systems in the municipality and also in Soyapango, San Martín, Santiago Texacuangos, San Marcos and Olocuilta.

