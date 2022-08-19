VIVERONE

The storms of recent days, a small breath of fresh air for agriculture, have not, however, improved the critical situations in the two lakes of Viverone and Candia Canavese, which remain characterized by the phenomenon of low water. In Viverone the first effects of the drought had been felt since last March: «The situation – warns the mayor Renzo Carisio – remains serious. We have reached the limit. If the rains do not arrive, navigation on the lake will become difficult due to the impracticability of the piers. Some private individuals have already equipped themselves with a mobile extension. But not everyone can do it. The only consolation is that the algae have disappeared: therefore the waters of the lake are clear and transparent like a mirror. And, data in hand, tourists are also on the rise. Since July, the receipts from the two public parking spaces have doubled compared to last year ». To suffer from the scarcity of water is then the wetland of Sic (Site of Community Interest) Unesco heritage. In the most serious case, even the pile-dwelling village could emerge from the lake. Problems that cannot be solved with the blessing of the rain. “These are situations that are repeated cyclically – adds Carisio – and which must be resolved definitively at the supra-municipal level, with an intervention by the Piedmont Region, without wasting time. It is necessary to guarantee a minimum level of the lake, for tourism, agriculture for irrigation, for the protection of the archaeological site, Unesco heritage, for the use of the ports and public piers built by the Region, for the survival of the associated management of the lake. di Viverone, which with the proceeds deriving from the private occupations of the state property, guarantees the maintenance of public works, and the cutting of algae ». «This minimum level – continues the mayor – has never been resolved, nor has the restoration of a sluice gate system for regulating the water level from the Fola canal in the Municipality of Azeglio. When the lake rises due to the rain, a large part of this reservoir crosses the threshold of the canal and drains, bringing the level of the lake to an unacceptable point. And to say that the construction of a system of movable and manually adjustable bulkheads would be enough ».

The level of the lake had begun to drop since last March: at that time the metric rod located in the side of the port of the Masseria recorded a minus 70 cm compared to zero, where 0 indicates the average level. Now we exceed the meter. «The water suffering of the lake basins – concludes the mayor – affects all the lakes, but now it is felt more due to the scarcity of rainfall and the increase in temperatures. We therefore need urgent solutions ». –