Lake Maggiore, the fourth missing died – Lombardy

She was at the bottom of the lake, nowhere else to look
(ANSA) – SESTO CALENDE, MAY 29 – The body of the fourth missing in the nautical accident yesterday evening on Lake Maggiore, in the Sesto Calende area (Varese), was recovered a little while ago, at a depth of 16 meters and not far from the wreck by divers. The balance therefore settles at four dead, while at the moment there are no other missing persons. (HANDLE).
