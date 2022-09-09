Home News Lake Misurina, work on the loss: “Everything is fine within 10 days”
Lake Misurina, work on the loss: "Everything is fine within 10 days"

Lake Misurina, work on the loss: “Everything is fine within 10 days”

The delegated city councilor Nicola Bombassei, however, hopes to finish first. A special resin membrane will consolidate the side by blocking the water

AURONZO. Work in progress on Lake Misurina. The Municipality of Auronzo has entrusted the consolidation of the banks to the Milanese specialist firm Yume. A problem behind which the drop of about one meter in the water level was hidden for a long time, reported on several occasions until the discovery of a leak in the area located at the foot of the col de Varda chairlift.

“We have finally managed to start the restoration work”, explained the municipal councilor with delegation in Misurina, Nicola Bombassei, “the delays with respect to the time schedule drawn up when the leak was discovered are due to the difficulty of finding a company specialized in this type of work. There are not many in Italy and the ones we had consulted had given us January 2023 as the first intervention date. Then we learned about this Milanese company that has managed to shorten the time considerably. The goal is to contain the inconveniences and, above all, to solve the problem of loss in a definitive way ».

Yume workers worked without a moment’s pause for the whole day yesterday, fixing a special resin membrane at the point where the leak was certified, which will have the task of stopping the flow of water.

«The maximum duration of the intervention was set at ten days», Bombassei added, «but the hope is that it can be anticipated. The conditions are all there, the company worked all day yesterday with excellent results ».

He also trusts in the leniency of the weather and in the fact that September is a less crowded month from a tourist point of view for Misurina. The total cost of the operation is estimated at around 74 thousand euros, money entirely committed by the Municipality to which the events of Lake Misurina refer.

“This is a priority intervention, which will have to be followed by another equally demanding job”. added Bombassei, who followed the work on site throughout the day, “Lake Misurina needs a complete overhaul of the bank in the area affected by the loss adjacent to the col de Varda chairlift. We will study what to do later, aware that the refurbishment of the shore will represent the only useful way to guarantee the lake its standard levels ».

