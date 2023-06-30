Lake Santa Croce and Mis: Award-Winning Lakes in Italy’s Schooner of the Lakes 2023

Title: Italian Lakes Awarded for Excellent Water Quality in Legambiente Campaign

In the latest stage of the Schooner of the Lakes 2023 campaign, the Legambiente organization has recognized the pristine water quality of several Italian lakes. The Spearmint Boat, an initiative by Legambiente and the Italian Touring Club, aims to protect and promote the waters of Italian lake basins. During the campaign’s first stage at Lake Santa Croce’s Bay of the Sirens, it was revealed that the lakes of Santa Croce and Mis have been awarded the prestigious Cinque Vele for their outstanding environmental quality.

According to Elisa Scocchera, spokesperson for Goletta, and Luigi Lazzaro, president of Legambiente Veneto, all the lakes subjected to microbiological analysis comply with the legal limits established for lake waters in Italy. The announcement was greeted with praise from regional councilor Gianpaolo Bottacin, mayor of Alpago Alberto Peterle, and councilor of Sospirolo Marco Dall’Ò, who raised a glass of prosecco to celebrate this achievement.

The stretches suitable for swimming in Lake Santa Croce are located in the municipalities of Poiatte, Sarathei, Santa Croce, and Baia delle Sirene. These areas have consistently received an “excellent” classification during the 2022 bathing season, with the 2023 checks also producing favorable results. Similarly, the Mis lake in Pian Falcina and the Centro Cadore lake in various localities have been classified as “excellent” in recent years, with positive results obtained in this year’s assessments.

However, some areas, such as Vallesella in Domegge, have yet to meet the minimum requirements for bathing due to poor results in previous years. It is under constant monitoring to evaluate its progress and potential reopening for swimming next season. Future samples for bathing monitoring are scheduled in July, August, and September for the three Belluno lakes.

The Arpav, a local environmental agency, also conducts water quality checks in Alleghe, Misurina, and Santa Caterina. According to Anna Favero of Arpav, all these lakes have achieved good water quality, both ecologically and chemically, except for the Corlo lake, which has a poor ecological status.

Gigi Lazzaro, president of Legambiente, highlights that the Mis lake and the Santa Croce lake are among the 12 lakes recognized in the Blue Guide of Legambiente and the Italian Touring Club for their exceptional water purity. These lakes have consistently demonstrated a commitment to environmental quality and the services offered, reflecting the administrations and local communities’ dedication to sustainable water resource management.

Scocchera emphasizes that Legambiente’s monitoring aims to identify any critical issues in the purification systems and work towards resolving pollution in the lakes. The organization’s goal is not to replace official controls but to collaborate with authorities to ensure the long-term protection of these valuable water resources.

