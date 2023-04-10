Exhibition Art Gallery in Gulbarg area of ​​Lahore is exhibiting written works of art under the title ‘Lakhhawa’, which is being well appreciated by art lovers.

Irfan Gul, creative director of the gallery, told Independent Urdu that this is the new contemporary art gallery in Lahore and since it is the month of Ramadan, the first exhibition of written works was held accordingly.

This exhibition will continue from April 9 to April 19 in Lahore.

When asked about the title of the exhibition, Irfan Gul said that the process of human evolution was not possible without words and sound. The title of the exhibition is ‘Written’ because we were seeing it in many contexts such as written by destiny, written by the Quran, written in the will, written in fate, written in the book, etc.’

He said that writing has a certain significance, which is difficult to deny. Keeping in view the importance of writing, this exhibition was named.

The exhibition features the work of ten artists who paint through writing (Fatima Ali).

He said that there are ten artists in this exhibition, who paint through writing. Among them are Muhammad Ali Talpar, Shibli Munir, Shah Abdullah, Ghulam Muhammad, Fazil Musavi, Thamara Shahid, Imran Baloch, Abid Aslam, Ahsan Javed and Faizan Ridinger.

He said that apart from them, the artworks of old painters were also kept in this exhibition, including the artworks of Sadiqeen, Jameel Naqsh, Gohar Qalam, Imam Virdi. Apart from this, some old manuscripts are also kept in which some pages of Kashmiri Quran of 1817 are kept. Apart from this, a sheet of Ferdowsi’s Shahnama of the 16th century has also been kept in this exhibition.

Irfan further said that a ‘talismanic shirt’ was also kept in this exhibition, which was worn by the commanders under the armor in the form of a taweez during the war. Quranic verses are written on this shirt, which served as protection.

Irfan said that it is not necessary that what is written should be understood. The words in these works are both foreign and familiar. Sometimes this writing is understandable but not understood. The artist leaves it up to the viewer to understand it or not.’

Appreciating the establishment of the gallery, Abid Aslam, the artist present at the exhibition, said that this gallery will be a ray of hope for Pakistani artists in the current situation in Pakistan and the crises we are facing. A place where they can exhibit their work.’

Kanza Khan, who came to see the exhibition, said that the exhibition hall is one of the few galleries in Lahore, where impressive works are exhibited.