Lala Moré and her feelings in ‘Pasajero’

“I wrote ‘Pasajero’ thinking about those loves that last less than we expected. That fill us with illusion and plans, that seem to be what we were waiting for, but that simply does not reach to be. Passenger is the story of those short love affairs, with a one-way ticket but no return.” affirms lala more a KIenyKe.com.

The video clip filmed in the city of Bogotá, conceptualizes, in an atmosphere of nostalgia, the evolution of the sound of Lalawhich maintains the airs of pop with the strength and determination of the drums, which is wrapped between the heartfelt interpretation and the emotional charge of the singer that gives color to this audiovisual story directed by Lunaléwith the production of Traveler Productions.