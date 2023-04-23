Home » Lala Moré and her feelings in ‘Pasajero’
News

Lala Moré and her feelings in ‘Pasajero’

by admin
Lala Moré and her feelings in ‘Pasajero’

“I wrote ‘Pasajero’ thinking about those loves that last less than we expected. That fill us with illusion and plans, that seem to be what we were waiting for, but that simply does not reach to be. Passenger is the story of those short love affairs, with a one-way ticket but no return.” affirms lala more a KIenyKe.com.

The video clip filmed in the city of Bogotá, conceptualizes, in an atmosphere of nostalgia, the evolution of the sound of Lalawhich maintains the airs of pop with the strength and determination of the drums, which is wrapped between the heartfelt interpretation and the emotional charge of the singer that gives color to this audiovisual story directed by Lunaléwith the production of Traveler Productions.

See also  Green MV want "return of the state" to the countryside | > - News

You may also like

The CPPCC held a party group (enlarged) meeting...

Video games are rubbish that only teach you...

DRC: SCTP becomes ONATRA again

Captured in Neiva with two firearms

PA decree, Fensir: “Good for some and bad...

Matadi: the police disperse a march of customs...

Kaleidoscope

ҹjdΧˮ ϻǿyӱ

The House: Evil Awakens Gets Stephen King’s Approval:...

Editorial: 30 years too long

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy