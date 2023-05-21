Lala Siraj be safe – Naibaat

Amir of Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan, Siraj-ul-Haq is a dervish and a very kind-hearted man, very simple and very sincere, humble and humanitarian, despite disagreeing with every observation and every decision of the former chief justice, I agree with only one thing that Siraj-ul-Haq In terms of finances, he is the most honest and honest man compared to the heads of all the political parties in the country. When he became a member of the assembly and a senator, he did not have his own house or car, nor did he have an account in any bank. A poor family from Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, who reached the position of Nazim-e-Nazeem-e-Islami Jamiat-e-Taliba through his ideological commitment and organizational hard work. The young man who did not even have shoes on his feet to go to school in the snow when he was a child, then his angelic mother placed the hat on his head diagonally and said, Go, no one will look at your feet anymore and that The dutiful child spent his whole life with the same slanted hat. I know that Lala has never heard the Indian To Kya Pakistani song, but why do I find these lyrics of this song fit perfectly for Lala and I am slowly humming, ‘Tirchi Topi Wale Obabu Bhole Bhale’. In all the meetings I have had with Lala Siraj, I have found him full of love and compassion despite his criticisms and insolences. He is the heir and successor of great personalities like Syed Abul Ala Maududi, Mian Tufail Muhammad, Qazi Hussain Ahmed and Syed Manwar Hasan. I wonder how anyone can conspire to kill a good person like Sirajul Haque except what Islam and Pakistan do. Be the enemy of, be the enemy of all of us.

The suicide attack on Lala Siraj took place in Balochistan, he was on his way to Zhob from Quetta where he was to address a rally. I am happy to know that even after the attack, there was no decline in their courage, bravery and bravery. A believer is not afraid of death because he knows that the day of death has been fixed by Allah, the Most High, and it cannot come a minute before it, nor after it, except for precautionary measures in place, but fear. Wearing buckets or putting human beings on your car as a shield is no guarantee of survival forever. Jamaat-e-Islami workers along with Lala Siraj took care of the injured and reached the meeting hall. Balochistan is currently the center of tension between world powers. The development of CPEC during the tenure of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif made him guilty and now once again the combination of Shahbaz Sharif and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is rapidly taking Pakistan closer to China and Iran. I do not hesitate to say that the fight between PDM and PTI is between China and America. The former are with China and the latter are hiring lobbying firms to give assurances to fulfill America’s interests in the region. Maulana Fazlur Rehman is also a big target in this fight, he should also ensure his safety, but by choosing Siraj-ul-Haq, the enemy has definitely sent a message not to any political faction but to the whole of Pakistan that he should promote the development of Balochistan. is against Those who are against Maulvi Hidayat-ur-Rehman Baloch may also be behind this attack, afraid of his voice and struggle.

Interestingly, Uthiye and Patwari are in large numbers on social media and both are critics of Sirajul Haq. The Tigers believe that Lala Siraj should be put in the lap of Imran Khan by Jamaat-e-Islami in the same way Syed Manwar Hasan became his partner and backer. Patwaris believe that if Jamaat-e-Islami is no longer an ally of Tehreek-e-Insaaf, then it should become an ally of Nawaz League and I have had many discussions on this with many friends of Jamaat-e-Islami. I fully agree with their position that they have the right to create a separate identity and a separate status for themselves. Now this question is different and needs a million dollar research that why such a group of good and honest people, which is beyond sectarianism, is not able to attract the attention of the people. Qazi Hussain Ahmed gave a powerful slogan like Zalimu Qazi Aarha Hai and an excellent political platform like Pakistan Islamic Front. This is the political party of Pakistan in which democracy is in the best form compared to all other political parties, where there is consultation, where there is no inheritance. why not. I think that Pakistan has been getting popular political leaders and successful political parties from the same factory but this factory has not rewarded Jamaat-e-Islami well despite its loyalty, hard work and sacrifices in Pakistan, Occupied Kashmir and Afghanistan. That the factory has now stopped production, but honestly, frankly, it makes them feel like you should have given them a chance.

One has to congratulate Lala Siraj for surviving the suicide attack and hope that Allah Ta’ala wants him to do something good, something wonderful. Leaders of Jamaat-e-Islami are once again attracting the attention of the people in Gwadar as well as in Karachi, in some places we are seeing window-breaking rush. I believe that political success can spread like a virus with political effort in the right direction. Nawaz League is in trouble due to inevitable inflation and Imran Khan has done irreparable damage with his mistakes. A lot of vacuum has been created in many places. Now if the factory of making politicians is closed, Jamaat-e-Islami can make its place on merit through its great ideology, great organization and great hard work. I personally know that Jamaat has tried hard to make a place in the heart of Lahore by identifying and solving public problems in Lahore. They can also give Lahore a Hafiz Naeemur Rehman and Maulana Hidayatur Rehman. I can be happy that along with Lala Sirajul Haq, Jamaat-e-Islami is getting a new lease of life. May Allah support and support these good and good people.