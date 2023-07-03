LaLiga EA SPORTS: The new design for the new era

miscellany

First working day of the new season and LaLiga kicks off – with everything that’s new. Because not only is there a new name for the Primera División, there is also a completely new look.

It has long been clear that LaLiga Santander, the Spanish bank as an nickname, would be history, and that there would also be a cooperation with EA SPORTS. This is the official name from now on: LaLiga EA SPORTS.

The video game manufacturer and the Spanish association LFP will work together until 2028, which will bring the association around 30 million euros into the coffers every year.

ab 2023: LaLiga EA SPORTS 2016 – 2023: LaLiga Santander 2008 – 2016: Liga BBVA

But it’s not just the name that’s changing, the entire design of the Primera División is also being adapted – including the logo. For more than 30 years, the seven-part color wheel represented Spanish football, now it is two L-letters pressed into a triangular coat of arms. On Monday evening, LFP published several pieces of content about the new corporate design at an event, from which it can also be guessed that the uniform flock for the numbers and names of the players will also change. Other elements such as the ads during games will also be modernized.

And not only the Primera División gets a new coat of paint: The Segunda División will from now on start as LaLiga HYPERMOTION, previously the second league was officially called LaLiga Smartbank.

