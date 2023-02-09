One of the most important metal bands of recent years, Lamb of God, will be presented on April 25 at the Royal Center Theater in the city of Bogotá presenting “Omens”, their ninth studio album released in October 2022.

Lamb of God is one of the most prominent bands of the new wave of American metal that emerged in the late 90’s. Since his debut with New American Gospelthe band has been characterized for having a sound that includes elements of groove metalin addition to containing guttural voices characteristic of the death metal. Formed as Burn the Priest in 1994 and renamed Lamb of God in 2000, the band has released 11 studio albums; two in its first stage and nine under the name of Lamb of God.

“Omens”, the album that accompanies the tour with which they visit Colombia, demonstrates why they are considered the favorite architects of the explosive new wave of American metal. 10 explosive songs, which combine every aspect of the best that each member knows how to do: D. Randall Blythe on vocals, Mark Morton and Whillie Adler on riffs, John Campbell on bass and the force behind Art Cruz’s incomparable drum sound.

