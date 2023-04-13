Home News Lamborghini purchase in a snack car park: man has to return the car | > – News – Lower Saxony
Lamborghini purchase in a snack car park: man has to return the car | > – News – Lower Saxony

by admin
Lamborghini purchase in a snack car park: man has to return the car | > – News – Lower Saxony

Status: 04/13/2023 2:57 p.m

Anyone who wants to buy a Lamborghini from two men in a snack bar parking lot in the middle of the night should be suspicious, according to the Oldenburg Higher Regional Court.

An Emslander must return a wrongly acquired Lamborghini to the rightful owner of the car. That was decided by the Higher Regional Court (OLG) Oldenburg. The man had bought the luxury car at 1 a.m. in a fast food parking lot, even though there were discrepancies in the papers. The two sellers were not the owners of the Lamborghini. They rented the car from an agency and then didn’t return it. The car was then put out to search. The actual owner from Spain had only rented the body to the agency and later sued the Emslander for the car to be handed over. The district court in Osnabrück had dismissed this action because the buyer had acted in good faith. The Higher Regional Court saw things differently. It rated the Emslander’s behavior as “grossly negligent”.

