lamborghini youtuber – Tiscali News

The absurd end of little 5-year-old Manuel, who died in front of his mother and 3-year-old sister, it was caused by an even more absurd game. The 4 youtubers aboard the rented Lamborghini that crashed into the Smart ForFour were having a crazy challenge: drive 50 hours without a break. An incomprehensible feat that in the end, probably also due to fatigue, caused the tragedy after the powerful car went the wrong way.

But the 4 boys (the fifth, Leonardo, was not there the day of the crash), who met in classical and scientific high school and who are now under investigation for road homicide, they are not new to extreme challenges like the one that caused Manuel’s death. Vito Loiacono, Matteo Di Pietro, Marco Ciaffaroni and Giulia Giannandrea (active on social networks such as TheBorderline) have posted other videos on their Youtube channel which has over 600k subscribers.

Among other things, they have lived for 50 hours in a cardboard box like dogs, in the sun and eating and drinking from pet bowls. But yes they are also immersed in a pool filled with ice to see who “lasted the longest”. Challenges, these, which could not have caused harm to other people. Different however, when they drove a 500 for 50 hours traveling from Rome to Milan. Then the last tragic test with the Lamborghini which cost the life of a 5-year-old boy who died in front of his mother for a senseless game.