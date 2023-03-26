news-txt”>

(ANSA) – MILAN, MARCH 26 – The external walls of the Lambretta social center in via Edolo, in Milan, were smeared with black paint last night. This is what was revealed by Digos, which intervened on the spot.



The occupiers, on social media, explain that “on the night of Saturday 25 March, a group of fascists attacked our social space, armed with bottles, chains, sticks, paint and spray. Fortunately, the space was manned by our comrades , who managed to put the group to flight by reacting promptly to the aggression. Unfortunately, the balance is some windows broken, and the facade of our social space has been smeared in black. This is the usual neo-fascist method towards realities that practice solidarity, mutualism and support for the neighbourhood”.



“What we suffered last night – write the Lambretta activists – is an organized squad attack that fits into a dangerous political climate, fomented by the right wing of this country”. For this afternoon at 4 pm Lambretta has launched a demonstration in via Edolo “in which we will restore the ruined facade and clean up the streets of the neighborhood from the glass and the dirt thrown by the fascists”.



The Communist Refoundation Party joined the garrison, which defines what happened as “a serious squad act after the banners against the Anpi and against the presence of the anti-fascist forces in Milan”. (HANDLE).

