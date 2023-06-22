LAMEZIA IFF10 – All guests

The press conference to present the LIFF10 – LAMEZIA INTERNATIONAL FILM FEST 2023 was held at the Giardini del Novecento, during which the director GianLorenzo Franzì presented all the guests and the complete programme.

In addition to the already announced special guest Lino Banfi, there will be many guests present in Lamezia Terme during this edition of the LIFF.

We start with Niccolò Ammaniti, one of the most important, read and loved authors of our time. Winner of a Strega Prize, he created his own literary style between pulp and sensitivity and successfully arrived at the cinema, because after numerous adaptations he decided to get behind the camera and shoot two small serial masterpieces, “Anna” and “Il Miracle”.

Cinema is also music and the authors of Italian soundtracks carry our flag around the world. Pivio is one of those characters who cannot be pigeonholed, a versatile artist like his music. He has been writing the soundtrack of our imagination for years, on a journey that started from far away and shows no sign of ending.

Pivio will be the absolute protagonist of a musical live, which will be held on Saturday 15 July at the Giardini del ‘900.

From the notes to Luc Merenda who is probably one of the best-known faces of the cinema of the seventies and eighties: he reached immense peaks of popularity and then courageously decided to stop, suddenly, leaving a treasure trove of emotions in his films.

Again: Fausto Russo Alesi, one of the most refined interpreters of today’s cinema, the one who can be called – fearlessly – committed: three UBU awards in his pocket, he was the protagonist of various works shot by the greatest contemporary cinema masters, Marco Bellocchio ahead.

Then there are Aldo Iuliano and David Messina: the first luxury newcomer, already full of awards for his shorts, the second world-famous cartoonist who alternates between Marvel Comics and DC Comics, passing through Shockdom and countless other productions. Both will be the protagonists of what is perhaps one of the most daring experiments of the LIFF, i.e. the absolute union between cinema and comics, in a moment of live symbiotic creation, in the presence of the public, during the evening of Thursday 13 July.

A moment that leads to Renato Casaro: the man who designed cinema, who was able to give it color on a sheet by fixing the emotions with his brush.

“In 2023 the LIFF turns eighteen, it becomes big. It changes. And we don’t say it becomes an adult with a conscience, because what remains is the desire to amaze, to never be the same as itself, not to settle down but to be always in a stubborn and opposite direction, like someone else of a very different stature”, declared its founder GianLorenzo Franzì. “Obviously, the perspective towards cinema does not change. Because the LIFF continues to caress it, to look at it from afar and up close, to interpret its signs and look for its common traits in order to fully understand what cannot be understood”.

