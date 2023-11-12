Home » Lamjarred is close to performing a concert in Saudi Arabia
Hespress Art and Culture Image: Hespress Archive – Manal Lotfy Sunday 12 November 2023 – 06:12

The electronic newspaper Hespress learned from a private source that the organizers of the Riyadh Season activities in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia have entered into negotiations with the management of the Moroccan singer Saad Lamjarred in order to include the most prominent Arab stars who will perform many events on the sidelines of the fourth edition of this event.

Hespress’s source revealed that the management of the business was just racing against time to finalize the agreement and sign the employment contract, before the end of the legal period allowed by the French authorities to return to Paris due to his being on temporary release since last February, against the backdrop of his famous judicial crisis.

The same source explained that these negotiations come in view of the great popularity that Lamjarred enjoys in the Gulf, and after the great success he achieved last year during his artistic concert in Riyadh with the Lebanese star Elissa, which witnessed a large public presence and closed windows.

A special source for Hespress reported, in a previous statement, that the Moroccan “pop” star had arrived in the Emirates, highlighting that after obtaining a license from the French authorities in order to travel, Morocco was his first destination for family ties and to visit his family and close friends, especially since he had not He was able to attend the funeral of his grandmother, who passed away last November, adding that Lamjarred chose to remain silent and not announce his return to his country, and his movements were in complete secrecy.

During the past few days, “Al-Muallem” recorded a return to performing concerts after more than a year of hiatus, and his first stop was a special evening in Dubai, and he is also preparing to present a group of new musical works coinciding with the New Year celebrations.

