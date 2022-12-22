Stephen DeBarba

Hand-woven runners to decorate the table but also fabrics with which to make fashion accessories and traditional clothing. The wool of the Lamon and Alpagota breed sheep and of the other native Venetian breeds can be transformed into a resource for the territory and for female entrepreneurship. And in this direction, at the Stella d’oro hotel in Lamon, ten women, agricultural entrepreneurs from Belluno and beyond, gathered for two days to learn how to weave wool with professional handlooms under the expert guidance of Milena Palla, Lamona native of Ladin origin who developed a passion for weaving at the Cortina d’Ampezzo art school. (Video shooting: Gian Paolo Perona)

07:08