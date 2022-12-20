A commitment carried out by farmers to preserve the Lamon breed sheep, but also a project around the wool supply chain.

A basic weaving workshop has begun at the Stella d’oro hotel in Lamon, which uses yarns produced with the wool of the Lamon sheep and the Vicenza sheep of Foza, both breeds of limited diffusion and at risk of extinction.

The participants, who today and tomorrow will return to the loom in Lamon, are ten women agricultural entrepreneurs, who have undertaken the process financed by the Region as part of the Rural Development Plan, which is part of a larger project called “Sheep up”. A project that aims to provide an economic opportunity for farmers and the territory through the enhancement of sheep breeding of native breeds in marginal mountain areas.

That of the wool supply chain is a potential in which the Municipality also continues to believe, which in turn is involved in the project together with the Cnr Ircres of Turin (research institute on sustainable economic growth) and the University of Padua Tesaf. At the forefront then there is always the Fea de Lamon association, which works to safeguard the typical sheep breed of the plateau and relaunch it in terms of marketing both meat and wool, focusing on gastronomy on the one hand and on the artisan tradition on the other the other, with the yarn that can be used for different products. The participants in the basic weaving workshop have five professional looms at their disposal and the teacher is the weaver from Lamon Milena Palla, already graduated from the Cortina art school.