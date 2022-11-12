In the hours following the fire of the Ponte Serra inn, the owners Davide Pante and Debora Riga filled up with messages and phone calls. The payments already made in the current account opened at the Lamon branch of the rural bank say it is not a superficial solidarity. Valsugana and Tesino. The credit institution makes it known “that solidarity exists and is tangible”. A further sign of how the Lamonese are proving to be a true community in supporting the couple of entrepreneurs who in recent years have worked to revive and then relaunch the restaurant, pizzeria and hotel in grand style.



09 November 2022

Silvana Tollardo, member of the Lamon Tourism Association and owner of the Oltra b & b, has the pulse of the situation: «These are important signs for our community and for Davide and Debora. We are all working hard. I myself have shared with my clients what happened in Ponte Serra. It is the place where I send people who sleep with me to eat with confidence and I know that some customers have asked for information on how to help. I even received calls from abroad, from Switzerland in particular, so much so that we had to add the swift code to allow those who are not in Italy to make a payment ».



Davide and Debora had already wanted to say thanks to all those who are close to him in these still complicated days. Just as there was no lack of associations that expressed words of closeness to the two entrepreneurs. This is the case of Confartigianato Belluno, an association to which Pante and Riga are members: “We know that the association is with them and will do everything possible to guarantee support,” say Claudia Scarzanella and MMichele Basso, president and director of Confartigianato Imprese Belluno. «In these moments despair is the most normal feeling, but we are sure that Alberto Ponte Serra will be able to be reborn thanks to the strength of Davide and Debora».



The invitation not to give up also comes from the organizing committee of the Sportful Dolomiti Race, which every year hosted cyclists and guests in the Ponte Serra inn. For those who want to donate, this is the Iban: IT75U0810261140000023001793 in the name of Atl Tourist Association Lamon, reason for “Fundraising for Osteria Ponte Serra”. Swift Code: CCRTIT2T27A.