The next few months will be months of social emergency exacerbated by the economic crisis but beware of those who ride the social alarm. Thus the Minister of the Interior Luciana Lamorgese this afternoon speaking to the prefects who attended at the conference “The future of the Ministry of the Interior: mission and competences”, organized by Sinpref, the trade union association of prefectural officials.

“Never before has there been attention to the concept of safety, which must never be exploited: pre-eminence is given to episodes that certainly occur, consistently with what has already happened in the past, using them to give Italy, even abroad, the wrong image of an insecure country and thus also influencing the choices of those who intended to come and perhaps give up – said Lamorgese -.