Lampa and GLB Group, among the leaders in the accessories market for the world of luxury, announce a strategic partnership to give life to the national champion in the sector.

Founded in Grumello del Monte (Bergamo), Lampa is a leading company in the production of resin and plastic accessories for luxury brands. The GLB Group, made up of the companies OBI, IAB and SCAF, is based in the Tuscan fashion district and specializes in the creation and production of metal accessories and costume jewelery.

Human capital, quality and innovation have always been values ​​common to the two companies, which will combine their excellence and complementarity to offer a broad product portfolio and a complete service to customers.

This partnership is part of the broader project – which sees White Bridge Investments as the main shareholder – for the creation of the Italian leader in the sector through the aggregation of excellent suppliers to meet the needs of fashion and luxury brands. The goal is to guarantee a high level of service, especially in terms of responsiveness and speed of delivery.

The GLB Group has developed in recent years under the leadership of Luca Boncompagni, who will continue to guide it into the next phase of growth.

Mirko and Luca Bertoli, managing directors of Lampa, commented: “The GLB Group is a point of reference in the fashion accessories sector. This partnership will allow the Group to expand its offer, combining metal accessories with plastic and resin accessories. We believe that achievable synergies between companies are important. This union represents a further step towards the creation of a one-stop-shop able to best satisfy the needs of our customers. “