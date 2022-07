More than twenty arrivals a day, over a thousand people landed in Lampedusa over the weekend, with the hotspot exploding again and the Viminale hurrying to send military ships to empty the center. “Cyclically we find ourselves in the same situation, it takes bigger ships for faster transfers”. Mayor for just over forty days, Filippo Mannino is already facing what has been treated as an emergency on the island for decades, but it is a structural condition.