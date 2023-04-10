There are 18 missing from the shipwreck in the central Mediterranean. The 22 migrants rescued by the Nadir ship of the German NGO Resqship, interviewed by the police who managed to overcome the communication difficulties and the initial reluctance of the survivors, agree on the number – 18 in fact – of those who drowned. The NGO ship recovered two bodies. Among the survivors, landed in Lampedusa, there are also nine women. All of them, originally from the Ivory Coast, Guinea, Cameroon and Senegal: they reported that they set sail at 3 yesterday from Sfax, paying 3,000 Tunisian dinars, and traveling on a 7-metre iron punt.

The crew of the ship Nadir – which is located in Lampedusa – communicated the information to the authorities and the police are interviewing both the members of the NGO and the survivors, to reconstruct what happened. The small boat on which the group was traveling sank. The rescue took place in Maltese sar waters.

“After an hour of uninterrupted rescues, our crew – writes the NGO Resqship on Twitter and then reiterated to the police – found about 25 people in the water who had already been there for about 2 hours. The crew managed to recover 22 survivors and 2 deceased”. The bodies are being transferred to the morgue of the Cala Pisana cemetery where, during the night, the body had also arrived in the Nigerian who lost his life, probably due to an illness, pushing a small boat with 38 people on board to the off Sfax. At the moment there are 13 coffins in the small room of the Lampedusa cemetery.

Another 233 migrants, with six different boats, arrived in Lampedusa where the landings, starting from midnight, are now 26 for a total of 974 people. On the small boats, rescued by Coast Guard patrol boats, there were groups of 42 people (11 women and 2 minors), 40 (12 women and 2 minors), 40 (13 women and 5 minors), 36 (10 women and 4 minors ), 40 (4 women) and 35 (8 women) from Ivory Coast, Guinea, Mali, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Congo and Gambia. The latest arrivals were taken to the hotspot in the Imbriacola district where attendance is now 1,847 compared to a capacity of just under 400 seats.

Alarm Phone, 400 migrants in danger in the Mediterranean About 400 people are in danger in the Mediterranean, according to Alarm Phone reports in a tweet. “During the night – explains the organization – we received a call from a boat in distress that left Tobruk, Libya. We informed the authorities, but no rescue operation was confirmed. Don’t put 400 lives at risk: help immediately!”

There are 1,614 migrants staying at the Lampedusa hotspot which could instead accommodate a maximum of just under 400 people. The very first reception facility in the Imbriacola district is overcrowded again after the flurry of landings: 17 yesterday with 679 and 20 at the moment with 741. In the morning, 156 people were moved by ferry, while no transfers are planned for the evening.