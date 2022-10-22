A small boat of six meters overturned near the islet of Lampione, while the patrol boat G 128 of the Guardia di Finanza of Lampedusa approached and was preparing to carry out a new rescue.

Seventy migrants, who ended up in the water, were rescued by rescuers. A couple, once on the rescue unit, reported that their daughter, a few weeks old, who was traveling with them, had disappeared in the waters. Research is ongoing. The vessel, which started from Sfax, in Tunisia, sank.