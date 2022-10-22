Home News Lampedusa, small boat overturns with 70 people on board: a missing child
News

Lampedusa, small boat overturns with 70 people on board: a missing child

by admin
Lampedusa, small boat overturns with 70 people on board: a missing child

A small boat of six meters overturned near the islet of Lampione, while the patrol boat G 128 of the Guardia di Finanza of Lampedusa approached and was preparing to carry out a new rescue.

Seventy migrants, who ended up in the water, were rescued by rescuers. A couple, once on the rescue unit, reported that their daughter, a few weeks old, who was traveling with them, had disappeared in the waters. Research is ongoing. The vessel, which started from Sfax, in Tunisia, sank.

See also  Draghi: new anti-inflation social pact, ready to intervene on the tax wedge. No to ultimatums

You may also like

What is “food sovereignty”, the new ministry wanted...

Padua, all crazy for Bresh: the rapper’s live...

Thousands of Baidu: Xi Jinping’s Fear | Security...

It skids and overturns with the car: traffic...

The social risk of the epidemic in Guangzhou...

Canottieri, another defeat with Bissuola

Bills: From prices to offers, here’s what sellers...

Gressoney, unloading of stones at high altitude: four...

Government, the bell ceremony: from the first relay...

Driving licenses, registration papers and false certificates seized...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy