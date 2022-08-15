Another 65 migrants, and it was the tenth landing since midnight, arrived in Lampedusa. They too were taken to the hotspot in the Imbriacola district where, at the moment, there are 836 guests, compared to 350 places available. For the late afternoon, according to the provisions of the prefecture of Agrigento in agreement with the Ministry of the Interior, 400 migrants are expected to board the ferry Pietro Novelli, the one hired by the Interior Ministry to cope with the emergency overcrowding of the first reception facility. , which will then head to Mazara del Vallo.

Eight landings took place over the course of the night. First, 7 Tunisians, with a 7-meter boat departed from Djerba, landed independently at the Madonnina pier and were then blocked by the carabinieri. Another 12, around 2, were sighted in Punta Guitgia by the soldiers of the Financial Police. The boat has not yet been found. Then, 10 miles from the coast, the Coast Guard patrol boat Cp324 blocked a 10-meter boat carrying 92 people, including a woman and 5 minors, from Egypt, Senegal, Pakistan, Guinea and Morocco. Four miles from Punta Sottile, another patrol boat from the Yellow Flames hooked 11 Tunisians on a 5-meter boat and another 25, including 9 women, fleeing from Ivory Coast, Cameroon and Guinea. The Guardia di Finanza also spotted and rescued a 5-meter boat with 12 Tunisians on board and another 16, including a woman and 2 minors.