Lampedusa, the tears of the mother: "My daughter drowned, she was two and a half years old. Now I'm alone, what will I do without her?"

Lampedusa, the tears of the mother: “My daughter drowned, she was two and a half years old. Now I’m alone, what will I do without her?”

LAMPEDUSA – He won’t stop crying. “That evening – she says – when the boat overturned and we ended up in the water, I was yelling at her:“ You can’t die, you can’t die ”. And I was trying to hold it as high as I could. But when we were rescued, her eyes were already closed ”. The young mother of Rockia, the two and a half year old girl who died on Sunday afternoon, does not stop crying. The doctors in the Lampedusa emergency room tried to revive her for an hour, but there was nothing they could do.

“And now I’m alone”, repeats the mother of the 21-year-old girl from the Ivory Coast to Emma Conti, a Mediterranean Hope volunteer, who tries to comfort her. “I’m afraid of what will happen to me, what will I do without her? And how am I going to forget everything that happened?”. Questions upon questions. Emma Conti, almost her age, did not stop listening and comforting her. She told her: “We will take care of you, you are not alone”. Now, the young mother is closed in her pain. While Emma Conti and her companions from Mediterranean Hope are preparing for a new landing: “I arrived in Lampedusa last year for my degree thesis on international development in migration issues – says the volunteer, who is originally from Milan – in September I returned as an operator. It was a very intense period”.

The victims

From 21 October to today, 11 children have died in nine shipwrecks. “They were from two weeks to six years old”, says Giovanni D’Ambrosio, who was also at the forefront with Mediterranean Hope, a project of the Federation of Evangelical Churches in Italy. “Six bodies have been recovered, the others are officially missing. It had never happened that in the winter period there were so many landings departing from Sfax, in Tunisia, and so many fatal episodes. We ask that Europe and Italy assume responsibility for what is happening in the Mediterranean: people will continue to leave, they must arrive alive and must be welcomed in a dignified way”.

Meanwhile, there is no more room in the Lampedusa cemetery for migrants who died at sea. Soon, little Rokia will also be transferred to the mainland. The parish priest Carmelo Rizzo is embittered: “In the face of the death of children, words are of little use. No one seems to care about these tragedies anymore. Ten years ago the Pope said from here ‘All this will never happen again’, but after ten years nothing has changed”. Even greater bitterness for what has occurred in recent days. “A mother who saw her six-month-old daughter die at the hotspot was forbidden to attend the funeral,” reveals Don Carmelo. “A frankly incomprehensible act. She asked us to wrap the baby in five sheets of linen, and we did. You can’t die like that.”

