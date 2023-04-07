Lance Reddick passed away on March 17 at the age of 60. In these hours the causes of death have finally been revealed, to be traced back to an unpredictable disease.

Last March 17 the entertainment world was shocked by the tragic news of the death of Lance Reddickwho disappeared suddenly at the age of 60 years. According to what was reported by Varietythe actor of the saga John Wick era died of natural causes – the nature of which, however, was not specified. In these hours, the warhead TMZ she then revealed the official cause behind the star’s passing.

Lance Reddick – Confirmed death of natural causes

Following the disappearance of Lance Reddick, his legal representatives then declared that his death was due to natural causes – without specifying, however, if Reddick suffered from any medical condition or if he had already had health problems in the past. In these hours, TMZ he then revealed the causes of death of the star – referring to his death certificate -, who therefore disappeared for a ischemic heart disease and atherosclerotic coronary artery disease. The actor’s wife, Stephanie, had called 911 after finding him passed out in the garden of their house. A sudden death, therefore, that no one could have foreseen. Reddick was indeed engaged in the promotional tour of John Wick 4 – currently in theaters – and was scheduled to be interviewed on the Kelly Clarkson show. The feature film – released just a week after his death – was dedicated to the memory of the actor, whose last posthumous appearance should be in the spin-off of the franchise, Ballerinawith Ana De Armas – expected in theaters for June 7, 2024. Reddick then took part in the remake of Who can’t jump white is – arriving on Hulu on May 19 – and was supposed to play Zeus in the Disney+ series Percy Jackson and the Olympians.

Reddickappeared in numerous feature films – among which stand out, in addition to the saga John Wick, Old Boy, That night in Miami…, Godzilla vs. Kong ed Power attack 3 – however, owes its fame to roles on the small screen. The actor is in fact remembered for the series The Wire – in which he played Cedric Daniels in all seasons of the show – Oz e Fringe. Other series in which he took part are then Lost, Law & Order, CSI: Miami, The Blacklist, Bosh – where he acted in about 70 episodes – Corporate e Young Sheldon. His last television appearance then dates back to the Netflix series Resident Evil, reboot of the videogame saga canceled after only one season. A prolific career, therefore, cut short too soon by one illness unpredictable.