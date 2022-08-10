Caijing.com News on August 10, Caijing.com learned from the official website of Xiamen Land and Mineral Resources Trading Market that the Xiamen Municipal Bureau of Natural Resources and Planning issued the “Announcement on the Public Assignment of State-owned Construction Land Use Rights for Six Plots of Land in 2022P15”.

According to the announcement, the third round of land supply in Xiamen launched 6 plots with a total starting price of 20.65 billion yuan and a total construction area of ​​over 1.09 million square meters. Among them, there were 3 cases in Tong’an District, 1 case each in Siming District, Huli District, and Xiang’an District.

Among the 6 parcels, the starting price and construction area of ​​the 2022TP03 parcel in Tong’an District are the highest. Including urban housing, education, retail business, etc., the land area is 168,063.218 square meters, the priced construction area is 496,740 square meters, the starting price is 5.87 billion yuan, and the ceiling price is 6.7 billion yuan.

In terms of bidding methods, the land plots in Siming District and Huli District adopt the method of “limited house price, limited land price, fixed construction, fixed quality + lottery”, and the remaining 4 plots are sold by “limited house price, limited land price, fixed quality + lottery” auction.

According to the announcement, six parcels of land will be auctioned on August 31, 2022.