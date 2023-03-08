The route to the south advances in its construction in the midst of some inconveniences that are being overcome as the works progress. Juan Carlos María Castañeda general manager of the Ruta al Sur concessionaire referred to the progress of the viaduct that connects Neiva with Putumayo, the bridge in Arenoso and the Pericongo sector, areas of some complexity.

One of the difficulties that the builders of Route 45 have encountered has to do with the properties close to some of the works that must be negotiated in the best of cases voluntarily, but otherwise it will be a domain extinction lawsuit, judicially, which takes a while, until a judge issues a ruling for that purpose.

sandy bridge

Since last year, the steps to be able to have the Arenoso bridge ready, the first step, was reported, although it was simultaneous with the construction of the structure as such, a situation that occurred within the deadlines that were established and the structure was finished. as planned last December.

“The works were carried out within the terms and deadlines that we set, which means that the bridge as a structure is completely finished,” said Juan Carlos María Castañeda, general manager of the Ruta al Sur concessionaire.

But the other simultaneous step was the property management to achieve the liberation of the approach areas to the bridge, unfortunately we have not achieved the voluntary alienation of the surrounding properties for the construction of the accesses, neither to the south nor to the north.

“We have initiated an administrative expropriation process, a process that leads us to a judge who determines the early delivery of the property to be able to develop a project of public interest such as this one.”

From that moment, at least one month is required to complete the construction of the approach roads, embankments and access to the bridge.

Campoalegre-Giant-Hobo variant



The expropriation times depend on a judge and that is why the Arenoso situation remains paralyzed until there is a ruling, which delays the delivery.

Another announcement made by the manager of the Ruta al Sur concession is the possibility of building an additional new bridge on the site of the old bridge that is now enabled for the passage of light vehicles.

Other cases

“In some cases we have found voluntary negotiations, for example, for the execution of the Betania 58 viaduct, which is a very important viaduct that passes through the Pescador bridge. There we have not found any problem of a property nature and it is a work that is progressing normal way,” he said.

The works of the bridge and the accesses are being carried out simultaneously, something similar is happening in the Gigante bypass, where a very important 72-meter bridge was completed and a 240-meter viaduct is being built with completely freed land.

For the manager, what they want is to advance within the terms and that, if possible, it does not happen as in Arenoso, where due to the difficulty of freeing some properties, they have a completely finished bridge, but without the accesses, so their installation to service has been delayed.

“We are working on property issues to try to minimize what is happening to us in Arenoso from being repeated on other bridges in the project.

Pericongo environmental issue

In Pericongo, it is a different situation where the property issue has already been released, both on the north and south sides, “but the Pericongo project is developed on an area protected by law 2, it is an area of forests declared by the Ministry of the Environment”, commented the manager Castañeda.

Pericongo special case of environmental permit.



They are pending a procedure that consists of subtracting from that reserve the areas that are required for the construction of the viaducts and the road that runs on the left bank of the Magdalena River.

“This procedure is filed in the Ministry of the Environment with the requirements for environmental compensation and it is the only thing we need to start the construction of this important viaduct.