Land Management Plan in Dosquebradas, getting closer

Mayor Diego Ramos officially filed the POT project with the Territorial Planning Council, to issue a concept, this being extremely relevant, since they are the ones who represent the social and economic actors of the city.

The president indicated that the route is being complied with, beginning with the agreements with the Metropolitan Area and CARDER, to later be handed over to the Territorial Planning Council, since they are the ones that are in front of the municipality and the community.

“They will have some observations from businessmen, the elderly, young people, animal lovers, and all our citizens in general, respecting the environmental aspect. As I have said before, there is a Decree on 1232 of the year 2020 where it requires a lot in the matter, and it is good that we can enforce the little that we have left of the environmental part. They will have 30 days to discuss in the 12 communes and the two corregimientos, they are going to put on their shirts to finally deliver those observations and that document that they want us to have for the next 12 years, to go from having a 23-year-old obsolete tool , to a modern POT and according to the needs of the city and the inhabitants”.

For her part, the Territorial Counselor, Lorenza Martínez, indicated that the function from the productive sector that she represents together with the Board of Directors of the Chamber of Commerce is to form some tables to study the document and its scope.

“Today we support our president of the Territorial Planning Council, and it is that this document that we received has been prepared with judgment, with technique, well prepared and it is not possible that we are working with a document from the year 2000, with this new document we hope take the municipality to what is the planning for the future of the next governments of this territory”.