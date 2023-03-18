Yasneury Arroyave Gómez became the first transgender woman to beneficiary of land restitution with a gender approach in Norte de Santander. The Land Restitution Unit (URT) reported that, as part of the comprehensive reparation for her, the woman from Antioquia will also benefit from a productive project.

In 1999, when Yasneury lived in the village of La Gabarra in the municipality of Tibú, in Norte de Santander, paramilitary groups entered the region (committing one of the most memorable massacres in the area), so to protect his life he had to flee to the city of Cúcuta.

According to his account, his name appeared on a list distributed by the paramilitaries with which all those mentioned therein were sentenced to death. Already established in the city of Cúcuta, where she believed she would be safe, the paramilitaries found her again.

“While here in Cúcuta, I was the victim of an attack. My leg was very bad and then I went to Medellín where they operated on me. I also became very nervous and decided to go to the United States for a while. When I left Cúcuta, I had left a lady in charge of the house, but she was also very scared because armed men would come every once in a while to ask for me and say that the house had to be vacated,” Yasneury recounted.

To go to the United States, the paisa had to sell her home in La Gabarra at a “very low” price, thus leaving her with very little savings. Her situation motivated her to request the restitution of her property from the Land Restitution Unit.

Thus, thanks to the ruling of the Specialized Court of the Land Restitution Unit, the entity denied “the good faith without fault of the previous buyer”, which allowed Yasneury to return to his property.

“After the two victimizing events she suffered, Yasneury had to leave the country, but thanks to the restitution of land, she returns home. Our beneficiary will also enjoy an urban productive project and has advice from our professional team in the formulation of the productive project,” said the director of the Northern Santander Territorial Land Restitution Unit, Tatiana Abdallah, who attended the delivery of the property. in the company of the Judicial, Fund and Cadastral teams of the entity.

In accordance with the ruling handed down in favor of Yasneury, it is also ordered that he receive benefits such as relief from housing liabilities, medical and psychological care, on a prioritized basis, by the Cúcuta Health Secretariat, in addition to being able to apply to receive an academic training by the National Learning Service (Sena).

For her part, the new beneficiary of land restitution recalled after the delivery of her property that, “in one of the postulates that the Attorney General’s Office made in Cúcuta with the victims of the La Gabarra massacre, I had to go. There they asked the paramilitaries if they remembered my name, if they knew who I was and if my displacement and my attack had to do with my sexual condition, but they denied it. I believe that everything was due to the same conflict since people were filled with envy because I was doing well there”.

It should be remembered that, according to the first balance delivered by the Land Restitution Unit at the beginning of 2023, during the first months of the Government of President Gustavo Petro, 1,515,298 hectares of land had been requested for restitution throughout the country. , with 6,226 people making the claim. with Infobae

