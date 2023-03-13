Archaeological investigations in the Hessian Ried have provided initial indications that the canal could have been laid much earlier than previously thought. It is believed that it was the Roman military who created the artificial body of water when they conquered and developed the Ried on the right bank of the Rhine in the 1st century AD. The landgraben, which merged into today’s Schwarzbach near Trebur, probably served to supply the Roman fort and the associated civilian settlement in Groß-Gerau with materials and goods. Further research can now be started.

The investigations are funded by the German Research Foundation (DFG) with 370,000 euros. With the help of these funds, the original course of the canal can be searched for through geophysical investigations, drilling and smaller archaeological excavations and the Roman settlements in Berkach, Groß-Gerau, Wallerstädten, Trebur and Astheim and their relationship to the water body can be examined more closely. The knowledge gained from this forms the basis for two dissertations in the subjects archeology and geography at the Universities of Frankfurt and Mainz.

In the Groß-Gerau – Wallerstädten area, a search is currently being made for the course of the Roman landgraben. As part of the field internship at the University of Mainz, a group of students surveys the area, takes measurements of the electrical resistance in the subsoil and drills at selected points in order to clarify the soil structure and to obtain dating information for the original appearance of the site. At the same time, the University of Kiel is carrying out large-scale geophysical measurements in order to clarify the relationship between the Roman settlement site and the land ditch in this area.

The fact that the Romans already had the technical skills to steer and manipulate water bodies or even to create artificial canals is proven both by written records and corresponding findings such as the so-called Corbulo Canal in the Netherlands. Should the upcoming investigations substantiate the hypothesis of the Roman origin of the Landgraben, this would be the first evidence of such a structure from Roman times in Germany. The existence of the Landgraben as a body of water would clearly show to this day that the Romans thus undertook a massive and lasting intervention in the landscape.

The Roman fort “Biebelslache” near Wallerstädten was of decisive importance for the initial dating of the Landgraben, explains Prof. Markus Scholz, archaeologist at the Goethe University. The fort borders directly on the canal or – this needs to be checked – is cut by it. In the first case, the canal would be at least as old as the camp. In the second case, the camp existing from about 40 to 70 AD would provide a terminus post quem for the construction of the canal. “Between 2008 and 2012, our institute carried out educational excavations in the ‘Biebelslache’ fort,” explains Scholz. Now is the chance to evaluate the excavations under the new question. In his dissertation, doctoral student Henrik Leif Schäfer will also date and analyze other Roman sites along the ditch. The students are offered the opportunity for field internships as part of the project.