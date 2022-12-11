“In relation to the landing of migrants scheduled for tomorrow, 11 December at 7 at the port of Salerno (Pier 3 January), it is represented that the media will be able to access inside the port, in a dedicated area, upon presentation of the identification document and the card proving registration with the Order of Journalists. In any case, also in consideration of the presence of minors, photographic and audiovisual recordings will not be permitted”. The document is signed by the head of the cabinet of the prefecture of Salerno, Stella Fracassiand was delivered to the press who had signed up to follow the event.



(ansa)

To the controversy

The document immediately aroused disapproval and controversy. The leader is the Rai journalist, who collaborates on the Report programme, Lydia Galeazzowho wrote on his Twitter profile: “The Prefecture of Salerno forbids journalists from filming the landing of migrants. It justifies that there are minors. There are laws and codes of ethics to protect them and they work, so… Why? The right of citizens to be informed?

The Prefecture of Salerno prohibits journalists from filming the landing of migrants. Justify with the fact that there are “minors”. There are laws/ethical codes to protect them and they work, so… Why? The right of citizens to be informed? pic.twitter.com/hecnRTUd8O — Lidia Galeazzo (@GaleazzoLidia) December 10, 2022

The landing in Salerno and the joy of the 248 passengers

The GeoBarents, the sea search and rescue vessel of Médecins Sans Frontières, is expected to arrive at the port of Salerno around 7am tomorrow morning. The Viminale gave the go-ahead for the docking and landings, “because of the approaching bad weather and the sea conditions because it would have exposed the people on board to risks”. GeoBarents, which houses 248 people rescued at sea, has been assigned the port of Salerno, while Humanity1, with 261 people on board, is heading for Bari. “At the time of the announcement there was a roar of joy. Some girls traveling alone thought they were in a dream,” she says Candida Lobesaid worker of Doctors Without Borders aboard the Geo Barents.

No U-turn on migrants by the Government

“On immigration, no U-turn”. After the go-ahead for the landings for Humanity1 and GeoBarents, the Viminale clarifies that the line does not change and ministry sources let it be known that it has been given “. It is a note from the Ministry of the Interior which clarified how the possibility given to the two boats of landing in two Italian ports is exclusively linked to bad weather and because, otherwise, “the NGOs, as already happened previously, would have taken it as a pretext to declare a state of emergency on board and would have thus entered the ports of Sicily, whose reception centers are already congested with presences, while remaining close to their operational scenarios”.