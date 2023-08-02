Landmark Indictment Exposes Donald Trump’s Alleged Accomplices in 2020 Election Interference

Title: Indictment Reveals Trump’s Alleged Accomplices in Election Interference Case

[CNN] – In a landmark indictment, former President Donald Trump has been accused of recruiting accomplices to aid his efforts to overturn the legitimate voting results during the 2020 election and retain power. While the identities of these alleged accomplices have not been disclosed due to their lack of criminal charges, CNN has been able to identify five out of the six individuals based on prosecution quotes and additional context.

One of the alleged accomplices is Rudy Giuliani, a former lawyer for Donald Trump. The indictment references a voice message left by an individual identified as “Confederate 1” to a US Senator on January 6, 2021. This communication matches Giuliani’s call to Republican Senator Tommy Tuberville, as reported by CNN and other media outlets.

Another alleged accomplice is John Eastman, also a former Trump lawyer. The indictment mentions the circulation of a two-page memo by an individual referred to as “Confederate 2.” This memo devised a plan for then-Vice President Mike Pence to nullify the 2020 election while presiding over the certification of the Electoral College on January 6, 2021. CNN previously reported and published a two-page document written by Eastman that matches the indictment’s citations.

Sidney Powell, another former Trump lawyer, is identified as the third alleged accomplice. The indictment states that “Confederate 3” filed a lawsuit against the Governor of Georgia on November 25, 2020, alleging mass voter fraud. This lawsuit was subsequently dismissed on December 7, 2020, aligning with the federal lawsuit Powell filed against Georgia Governor Brian Kemp.

Jeffrey Clark, a former Justice Department official, is named as the fourth alleged accomplice. The indictment refers to “an official of the Department of Justice.” Additionally, an email sent by a senior Justice Department official to Clark, countering his attempts to nullify the election, is cited. These quotes match those from an email sent to Clark in a Senate report detailing Trump’s efforts to weaponize the Justice Department in 2020.

Pro-Trump lawyer Kenneth Chesebro is identified as the fifth alleged accomplice. The indictment references an email memo sent by “Confederate 5” to Giuliani on December 13, 2020, regarding a plot involving fake voters. This email aligns with one sent by Chesebro to Giuliani, as documented by the House select committee investigating the events of January 6.

The identity of the sixth alleged accomplice remains unclear. Described as a political consultant involved in a scheme to submit fraudulent lists of presidential electors, this person also has ties to the false Pennsylvania voters list.

As the investigation into the 2020 election interference continues, these alleged accomplices are likely to come under further scrutiny. The indictment sheds light on how individuals within Trump’s circle may have played a role in his attempts to overturn the election results, raising questions about the potential consequences they may face in the future.

