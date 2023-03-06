The regional law can establish that illegal works carried out, even before the affixing of the restriction, on properties subject to restrictions imposed on the basis of state and regional laws for the protection of natural monuments, sites of community importance and special protection areas, which do not fall within the urban implementation plans in force, as well as for the protection of parks and national, regional and provincial protected natural areas (Tar Lazio, section II-bis, sentence n. 219/2023 – text at the bottom).

The story

Two subjects are challenging the executive determination, with which Roma Capitale rejected the request for I forgive presented by them for the construction of a veranda of 33 m2 of usable residential area.

The application for amnesty was rejected on the basis of art. 2, paragraph 1, lett. b) of l. r. n. 12/2004due to the fact that the illegal property falls within the perimeter of the Appia Antica Park and due to the existence of landscape constraints imposed on it.

The arguments of the Lazio Tar

The appellants alleged a violation of the articles 7 e 10 bis add 241/90for not having received the communication of the start of the procedure and the notice of rejection preparatory to the adoption of the contested measure.

In this regard, the Lazio Regional Administrative Court observed that the alleged defect is of a procedural nature; is therefore unsuitable, according to the provisions of theart. 21g, comma 2, l. 241/90to determine the illegitimacy of the contested provision, given the binding nature and substantial correctness of the same.

The appellants also claim that the silent assent on the building amnesty application.

The Regional Administrative Court underlined how silent assent in building matters is a simplification tool, not a liberalization one, with the consequence that the formation of the housing title through silence it is not perfected with the mere passing of time, but requires the simultaneous presence of all the conditions, requisites and assumptions required by law for the issue of the qualification itself.

Therefore, the formation of tacit consent is excluded when there is a restriction of non-buildability.

With further complaint, the appellants complain of the defect of excess of power due to unequal treatment, pointing out that other similar works located near their property would have been condoned and in any case tolerated.

The panel notes that these circumstances are unproven and are in any case irrelevant for the purpose of assessing the legitimacy of the refusal of amnesty.

The appellants then argue that the existence of the restriction would preclude the amnesty only in the case of abuses committed on national monuments and cultural and environmental assets of considerable interest, while, in other cases, it would only reveal the mere relative inedifiability, destined to disappear with the favorable opinion of the competent authority.

Moreover, the abuse would have been committed before the affixing of the aforementioned constraints.

The refusal would be illegitimate, according to the applicants, also because Roma Capitale would not have suspended the administrative procedure in order to await the outcome of the application for landscape amnesty presented by the same.

The work would consist in the construction of a cover (removable in wood and glass) of part of the flat roof, necessary to avoid the infiltration of rainwater, and would be dating back to 1939, not presenting a significant visual impact.

Furthermore, the administration allegedly failed to verify the compliance of the work with town planning regulations and the prescriptions of town planning instruments.

The rejection of the amnesty would be unfair, since the abuse would have been committed by the previous owners.

Contrary to what was deduced on several occasions in the appeal, the Regional Administrative Court argued that the abuse object of the amnesty refusal consists not of a mere roof, but of a 33 m2 closed-in structure veranda, intended for residential use, as evidenced by the application for amnesty and by the photographic documentation attached to it.

Without prejudice to the provisions of articles 32 and 33 of the law. 47/1985, illegal works are not in any case susceptible to amnesty if they have been built on properties subject to imposed constraints on the basis of state and regional laws for the protection of environmental assets, landscapes, parks and national, regional and provincial protected areas, if established before the execution of said works, in the absence of discrepancies in the building permit and non-compliance with town planning regulations and the prescriptions of town planning instruments. This is established by the art. 32, paragraph 27 of the dl 269/2003, converted from the l. 126/2003.

The regional law n. 12/2004, expressly referred to in the burdensome refusal of amnesty, then establishes, in art. 3, that the works referred to in art. are not subject to amnesty. 2, paragraph 1, built, even before the affixing of the restriction, in the absence or in discrepancy with the building permit, and not compliant with town planning regulations, with the prescriptions of town planning instruments, on buildings subject to restrictions imposed on the basis of state laws and regional protection of natural monuments, sites of community importance and special protection areas, which do not fall within the urban implementation plans in force, as well as to protect the parks of national, regional and provincial protected natural areas.

Articles 32, paragraph 27 of Legislative Decree 326/2003, converted by Law 126/2003 and 3 lr 12/2004 imply, as the jurisprudence has constantly recognised, that the applicability of the so-called third amnesty with reference to the works carried out in the restricted area is limited only to the restoration and conservative rehabilitation or extraordinary maintenance works on buildings already existing, if and insofar as they comply with town planning regulations and the prescriptions of town planning instruments.

The same jurisprudence has also clarified that the regional legislator, in exercising its prerogatives, intended to introduce with art. 3 of regional law 12/2004, a discipline of greater rigor, establishing that the works referred to in art. 2, paragraph 1, built, even before the affixing of the restriction, in the absence or in discrepancy of the building permit and not compliant with town planning regulations and the prescriptions of town planning instruments, on properties subject to restrictions imposed on the basis of state and regional laws as well as for the protection of parks and national, regional and provincial protected natural areas.

From all of the above, the non-pardonability of the abuse object of the application for remission invoked by the appellants derives, given that the abuses consist in an increase in surface area and persist in restricted areas.

Moreover, the failure to obtain the opinions of the authorities in charge of protecting the landscape and archaeological constraints is irrelevant, once the absolute uncondonability of the abuse has been ascertained, as it was carried out on a restricted property.

Lazio Regional Administrative Court, section II-bis, sentence n. 219/2023

