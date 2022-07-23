Home News Landslide above Lake Alleghe: the road to Masarè is closed
by admin
The landslide occurred on the west bank in the municipality of Rocca Pietore

23 July 2022

ROCCA PIETORE. Landslide on the west bank of Lake Alleghe. The heavy rains of the last few hours have caused a debris flow on the slope above the road that leads to the chalet, in the locality of Masarè, in the municipal area of ​​Rocca Pietore. The actual firefighters of the Agordo detachment and the Caprile volunteers are at work on site. Above all, it is happening that no one was involved in the landslide, in the meantime the road remains closed. Landslides also in Pezzè, also in the Municipality of Rocca, but much less abundant.

