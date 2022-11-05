Due to bad weather, on the evening of Friday 4 November, shortly after 9 pm, there was a landslide in Arta Terme, along the municipal road that connects Rosa dei Venti to the hamlets of Valle and Rivalgo.

All the boulders have been moved to prevent the hamlets from remaining isolated. The municipal councilor for maintenance intervened on the spot together with the volunteers of the Civil Protection. The road was made safe and on the morning of Saturday 5 November there was another inspection.

The mayor of Arta Terme, Andrea Faccin, announces that, in the next few days, a further safety intervention will be carried out.